Musicians arrested for allegedly insulting Ugandan Prez. Museveni at wedding anniversary released

Graphic Online International News Apr - 09 - 2024 , 07:11

Eight members of the Crane Performers Group, previously apprehended on April 6 for purportedly disrupting President Yoweri Museveni's speech at the wedding anniversary of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, have been released, as confirmed by the police.

The occasion marked Mr. Mbabazi's 50th marriage anniversary to Jacqueline Mbabazi, held at Kampala Serena Hotel on April 6.

Speaking to media outlets on April 8, Mr. Luke Owoyesigire, Deputy Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP), verified the detainees' release. He clarified that they were freed on the same day they were detained by the Special Forces Command (SFC).

Mr. Owoyesigire deferred further inquiries to SFC spokesperson Maj Jimmy Omara, who, however, indicated a lack of detailed information regarding the incident.

The alleged altercation occurred as President Museveni addressed the guests, with the Crane Performers reportedly rebuking him in Runyankole for speaking excessively. Sources indicate that their words were perceived as disrespectful and caused astonishment among the audience.

Security personnel, including Lt Tonny Komakech of the SFC, identified the Crane Performers as responsible for the disruption, leading to their arrest. Among those apprehended were the group's director, Gordon Kayovu, along with Edward Tugume, David Muvunyi, Walter Oleng, Simon Bebwa, Paul Ruduli, and Tonny Okello.

Subsequently, the detainees faced charges under the Penal Code Act of 2024, particularly for purportedly insulting the President, a charge that could result in life imprisonment according to the law.