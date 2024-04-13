ECOWAS to hold sixth Extraordinary Meeting on April 15 and 16 in Abuja

graphic.com.gh International News Apr - 13 - 2024 , 13:10

The Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold its sixth Extraordinary Meeting on April 15 and 16, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

This session will be dedicated to reviewing the ongoing recruitment process at the level of ECOWAS institutions and agencies.

Participants in the Sixth Extraordinary AFC Meeting will also review the institutional reform of ECOWAS.

The main goal of this activity is to contribute to making ECOWAS a sub-regional organization equipped with structures and competencies capable of meeting the challenge of sustainable development as expressed in ECOWAS Vision 2050.