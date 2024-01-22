Cameroon rolls out world's first malaria vaccine
Cameroon rolls out world's first malaria vaccine

Cameroon rolls out world's first malaria vaccine

BBC International News

Cameroon is rolling out the world's first routine vaccine programme against malaria, in a global fight projected to save thousands of children's lives across Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO)-approved RTS,S vaccine, developed by British drugmaker GSK, is targeting infants in Cameroon's 42 worst affected districts.

The central African country will be the first country to administer doses through a routine immunisation programme, following successful pilot campaigns in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi.

The rollout, due to start on Monday, was described by health officials as a milestone in the decades-long effort to curb malaria in the continent.

Twenty other countries aim to roll out the programme this year, according to global vaccine alliance Gavi.

The four-dose vaccine is only about 30% effective and protection begins to fade after several months.

GSK said it can only produce about 15 million doses a year.

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |