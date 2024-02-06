Complaint against Police Intelligence Bureau

Daily Graphic Opinion Feb - 06 - 2024 , 09:53

Sometime last year, I filed a complaint against one D/Sgt Prosper of the Lamashegu District in Tamale, where my family house is.

Someone broke into my apartment, and my cousin, Alhaji Karim Bawamy, reported to the police.

D/Sgt Prosper, the Investigator, visited the premises.

Later, I was told a suspect had been arrested and would be put before court.

Subsequently, he told me that the suspect had been bailed by one of Mr Harunah Iddrisu's men, who was pussyfooting in bringing the suspect to court.

After about six months, he informed me he had got the suspect and would put him in the dock.

A month later, he said the suspect was on admission, and after about two months he stopped answering my calls.

I made a complaint to the Regional Crime Officer, Mr Bernard Atanga, who directed me to D/C/Insp. Amegashie.

Mr Amegashie couldn't be of any help.

In fact, the impression I got was that they were hiding something from me.

Based on that, I filed a complaint with the Intelligence Bureau and had to deal with C/Insp Owusu Bempah.

He arranged a meeting with us in the office of one Supt Davies.

Sir, it has been six months now since the meeting. I enquired from C/Insp Bempah and he referred me to Sgt Prosper.

I sent my cousin and he says Sgt Prosper said the suspect has travelled.

I got back to Bempah and he said he was participating in a course.

Sir, damage was caused to my door to gain access into the apartment in a compound that is fenced.

The suspect jumped the fence wall and forced a door open.

I suppose this is unlawful entry and illegal presence at a premises.

A macaroni machine was stolen and we agreed on it with Sgt Prosper.

Sir, I'm beginning to think that there is an underhand deal going on to prevent me from getting justice.

Therefore, I am appealing to you to use your good offices to help me.