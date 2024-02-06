Prevention of teenage pregnancy

Alhassan S. Sadat Opinion Feb - 06 - 2024 , 10:06

Teenage pregnancy is a worrying trend in Ghana. Globally, 49 births out of a thousand are recorded among those between the ages of 15 and 19.

In Ghana, the prevalence of teenage pregnancy within that age range is almost one-fifth of the global prevalence of 49 births out of a thousand.

Ghana Health Service (GHS) data shows that 102,673 teenagers were reported pregnant in 2022 alone.

Data also shows that in developing countries, an estimated 21 million adolescent girls (15 to19 years) become pregnant and about 12 million of these girls give birth each year.

Two and a half million adolescent girls below 16 years give birth yearly.

Two out of 10 teenagers become pregnant or welcome their first child before they reach the age of 18.

UNFPA Ghana also reported between 2016 and 2020 that Ghana recorded 542,131 births among adolescent girls aged between 15 and 19.

Causes of the teenage pregnancy can be attributed to poverty, peer pressure, low levels of education, forced sex, child marriage, non-usage of contraceptives and the decline in cultural values, as well as a decline in some cultural practices, such as puberty rites.

Teenage pregnancy is common among junior high school pupils, as well as senior high school students, with a majority of them engaging in the act for the pleasure of it or because of peer pressure.

This is disheartening to say the least.

However, adolescents who are sexually active should use effective contraceptives to reduce their chances of unwanted pregnancies.

Some teenagers have been deceived into thinking that abstinence is old fashioned, or that it is a shame to wait until you are married before having sex.

However, it is the best thing to do and they should not worry about what others think.

Adolescents can also delay having sex.

Alhassan S. Sadat,

Intern, Daily Graphic,

GCGL.