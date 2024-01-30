Attacks on journalists: Unbroken resolve

In recent years, attacks on journalists worldwide, including Ghana, has raised concerns about the threat posed to the principles of a free and open society.

The International Federation of Journalists reported a disturbing trend in 2023, with nine women and 94 journalists and media professionals losing their lives.

This rise in attacks in conflict zones such as Gaza, underscores the urgent need for international action to protect journalists and hold assailants accountable.

However, a deeper examination reveals that these attacks, though capable of causing harm, ultimately prove to be futile in deterring journalism.

Nevertheless, Ghana, among its neighbouring countries standing tall for press freedom, still faces instances of intimidation, harassment and physical assaults on journalists.

Incident

The recent incident involving journalist David Kobbina from Cape FM highlights the persistent challenges. Kobbina was assaulted during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary vetting on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in Cape Coast at the Central Regional Coordinating Council.

He was approached by an individual in mufti, assumed to be a police officer, who identified him (Kobbina) as someone named Jacob, who he claimed insulted a prominent party figure on United Television.

In an effort to rectify the mistaken identity and clear up the misunderstanding, David Kobbina even presented his Cape FM press tag, but all proved unsuccessful, as he became a victim of physical assault.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has urged the Ghana Police Service to take action against the perpetrators.

The severity of the incident highlights the need for accountability, not only for the unidentified police officer, but also for all those who participated in the assault.

Such attacks on journalists, along with other instances of human rights abuses, are unacceptable, unlawful, and represent a direct threat to democratic principles.

There was also a recent similar human right abuse incident involving regional treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, at the Tamale regional secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party on January 13, 2024.

She suffered injuries to her face and eye, necessitating attention at the hospital.

it is good that the leadership of the party has condemned that act.

Society

In a democratic society such as Ghana, it is imperative to bring all those involved to book to reinforce the rule of law and ensure equal protection for all citizens.

Unfortunately, such irresponsible acts persist, hindering the growth of media freedom in Ghana.

In May 2022, Radio Benya in Elmina had NPP affiliated assailants assaulting some staff because the station had identified some among them for undermining the efficient distribution of pre-mix fuel for local fishermen.

On May 3, 2023, at Radio Dagbon in Tamale, former NDC Regional Communications Officer, Hardi Pagzaa, physically assaulted radio presenter, Sadiq Gariba, live on air; while on May 11, 2021, security officers stormed the premises of Citi Fm/TV to arrest journalist Zoe Abu-Baidoo.

This followed accusations of receiving unauthorised video files from her colleague, Caleb Kudah, on vehicles at the National Security office.

We cannot forget Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a Ghanaian investigative journalist, who was shot dead near his family home in Accra.

Condemnation

The global condemnation and solidarity that follow attacks on journalists highlight the interconnected nature of the journalistic community.

The collective response from fellow journalists, media organisations, and human rights advocates underscores the universal recognition of journalism as a vital pillar of democracy.

Civil society organisations, media advocacy groups in Ghana play a crucial role in condemning attacks on journalists, advocating for press freedom, and supporting journalists who face threats.

Journalism, as a watchdog holding those in power accountable, is essential for informed decision making and the functioning of a healthy democracy.

The resilience of journalists in the face of adversity is a key reason why attacks on them prove futile.

Fuelled by a sense of duty and the principles of a free press, journalists often become more resolute in their mission when faced with threats.

Attacks on journalists obstruct the flow of essential information, hindering the public's right to know and contribute to a weakened democracy.

However, the commitment of journalists, coupled with global condemnation and the adaptability afforded by digital platforms, ensures that the pursuit of truth endures despite the challenges.

In condemning attacks on journalists, it is crucial to acknowledge the resilience of journalism, emphasising that protecting press freedom is not just a response but a commitment to preserving the foundations of democracy.

Affirming support for journalism is essential in ensuring a well-informed and a democratic society, as highlighted by Thomas Jefferson's belief that the press is a powerful instrument for enlightening individuals.

The writer is a journalist,

MPhil student, University of Education-Winneba.