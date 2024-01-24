You have no business being faithful to a man you are not married to -BB Naija TV star

Big Brother Naija reality TV star and media personality, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha says it is out of place for women to remain faithful to men they are not married to.

Making an appearance on the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Tacha urged women not to prioritise fidelity until they are engaged or married to because there is no binding oath in a relationship that mandates faithfulness.

She boldly asserted that women should consider themselves single until they are officially married and stressed the need for a tangible commitment, such as a ring or marriage, before pledging fidelity. (Read also Amerado: I pursued higher education to honour my late father's wish)

“You have to be in a relationship and not be faithful until you probably get a ring or until you’re getting married, where you have to swear an oath. Because which oath did you swear in a relationship that you are faithful? You are single until you are married,” Tacha posited during the podcast.