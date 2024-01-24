Actor Yul Edochie answers divine call, launches True Salvation Ministry

Renowned Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has embraced a new chapter in his life by answering what he believes to be a divine call.

Taking to his social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, the thespian who is the son of the esteemed veteran actor Pete Edochie introduced his congregation and followers to "True Salvation Ministry" (TSM).

The ministry aims to be a vessel for spreading what Yul refers to as the true message of God.

The announcement was accompanied by a poster featuring the actor-turned-preacher on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, to announce the launch of his own ministry.

“It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do His work fully.

To spread the true message of God.

Tune in, and be transformed.”

The actor is well known for his roles in movies such as The Ritual, Moms at War, Adventure, Idemili, Native Girl among others.