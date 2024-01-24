Amerado: I pursued higher education to honour my late father's wish

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 24 - 2024 , 10:45

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has revealed that one of the driving forces behind his decision to pursue a degree was to fulfill his late father's dream of seeing him as a graduate.

In a recent interview with Mzbel on Movement TV, the Abronoma hitmaker shared that he not only sought enlightenment through education but also aimed to achieve his father's wish of seeing him make strides and earn a qualification at the tertiary level.

“My father of blessed memory always wanted me to go to school to the highest levels, so I'm fulfilling his wish too," Amerado shared during the interview.

Amerado, currently in his second year at the University of Ghana (Legon) where he is studying Political Science and Philosophy, expressed that the desire to connect with a tertiary audience also played a significant role in his educational pursuits.

He believes that students form a crucial part of his fan base, and by being a part of their academic community, he can foster a deeper connection and garner their support.

"I am in level 200 at Legon where I study Political Science and Philosophy. I went there because I needed a tertiary audience. Apart from that, I am someone who wants to be enlightened”

Acknowledging the challenges of juggling school and show business, Amerado expressed gratitude to God for helping him navigate the complexities, allowing him to gradually balance both aspects of his life.