Wiyaala hosts concert at Alliance Francaise tomorrow

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 25 - 2024 , 11:46

Wiyaala will for the first time in five years perform in Accra when she plays a show at the Alliance Francaise in Accra tomorrow at 8:00pm.

She will also be available at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill on Saturday for another show at 9:00pm.

Wiyaala will be performing with The Yaga Yagas, the band with whom she has been working since 2019, playing concerts all over Europe at both shows.

There will be some of the old favourites like Rock My Body and some new and very interesting songs from Wiyaala who calls herself the lioness of Africa.

“I'll also be bringing some interesting and talented musicians from Northern Ghana. There will be master xylophonist Isaac Birituro, kologo player Stevo Atimbre and I'm introducing an exciting new young band from Wa, who go by the name of the Chin-Chigas," she said.

Wiyaala has been nurturing a good space in Ghana’s music industry since 2009 when she recorded her debut Tuma in the Sissala language at Echo Soundz Studios in Wa.

However, she sought better career prospects in Accra by participating in Vodafone Icons Mixed Edition where her group, BlackNPeach emerged winners.

She exited the group in 2013 with the announcement of Wonkoa and followed up with other songs such as Make Me Dance, Wisi, Tuma, Leno, Woyaye and Africa.

Wiyaala has played at international festivals such as Hague African Festival in The Netherlands The Afrikadey Festival in Calgary, Canada and Hull Freedom Festival in UK.

In 2015, she won Best Female Vocalist of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).