Where are the vibrant music groups? We miss them!

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Apr - 07 - 2024 , 09:30

GHANA's music scene has always been a melting pot of diverse talents, ranging from solo artistes to vibrant groups.

Groups such as Akyeame, VIP, Wutah, Bradez, 4X4 among others served Ghana’s entertainment space with electrifying performances and chart-topping hits and they had the affection of fans nationwide.

Over the years, while members of some music groups have transitioned into successful solo careers, others have explored new avenues beyond music.

In this week's edition of Graphic Showbiz, we take a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we reminisce about some once-adored music groups that have since gone off the radar.