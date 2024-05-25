Featured

Publish movie sales figures to attract investors –Salma Mumin to filmmakers

Jerry Wonder Showbiz News May - 25 - 2024 , 12:18

WHILE most movie production houses across the world take loads of pride in disclosing their movie sales figures and mentioned as box office earners, it seems Ghanaian movie producers have no interest revealing their earnings.

“The practice is a major factor to the lack of interest and investments in the movie industry since prospective investors are in the dark about the industry’s potentials,” actress Salma Mumin said.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz recently, the No Man’s Land actress called on players in the sector to publish their gross revenue from sales, film premieres and other showings to entice potential investors since not doing that has been a major setback in the industry’s growth.

“Yes, we can release our figures. There is nothing wrong with that. I don't even know why we hide the numbers? In fact, they should be out there, because we honestly need sponsors and support because filmmakers have amazing storylines.

“Also, to produce a high quality movie these days requires a lot of funding since we are now dealing with digital streaming platforms who demand high quality content. So, just imagine even the kinds of equipment and even cast one would need to do that," she explained.

Salma Mumin was strongly supported by her colleagues, Prince David Osei and Peter Ritchie, who also called for increased and substantial investment in Ghanaian film production.

The actors argued that Ghana’s movie industry had huge buried potentials and the right actions must be taken to attract investors.

Talking about the benefits of expanding the budget for Ghanaian film productions, actor Prince David Osei argued that it would be mutual and vast.

"If we get good investors into this business, we are all going to benefit. We are going to create room for employment because, whenever we are on set filming, we employ not less than 50 people. So you see, there is money to be made in this business," he said.

For his part, actor Peter Ritchie suggested that potential investors should be part of the filmmaking process.

“In every business, there are losses and there are gains. So, inasmuch as we want to put out what we are making, the investors must also come in and be part of the process, to see each stage of the journey, so they can also appreciate what goes into making movies, and when the results come, they will have a better understanding of everything. It should be a 'win - win' relationship and not a one one-sided affair,” he added.