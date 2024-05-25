Featured

I was robbed of Best Rapper Award- Lyrical Joe

Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has broken his silence on the 2023 Ghana Music Awards, expressing his deep disappointment and frustration over losing the Best Rapper of the Year award to Amerado.

Speaking in an interview on TV3's New Day on Friday, May 24, Lyrical Joe claimed that he was unfairly overlooked and that his song, which was nominated in the 'Best Rap Performance' category, met all the requirements to win.



Lyrical Joe believes that his spotlight was stolen, and he was robbed of the award.



According to the Knack crooner, his contender Amerado's win was a surprise to him, as he had expected to take home the prize.



“Personally, I feel cheated. My songs that get nominated for Best rap performance, it is boot for boot. If its is being judged by the board, you will pick every of them.



I am the only person that almost have a ten-minute rap song in the category with a ten-minute music video with different deliveries, puns on puns, everything that they said that it’s been looked for so anytime any of my fifth August songs gets nominated and it doesn’t win, I feel cheated,” he said.

