Sarkodie, others for ‘Ambusa Experience 2024”

Kofi Duah Showbiz News May - 25 - 2024 , 15:44

Some of Ghana’s finest musicians have been billed to perform at this year’s “Ambusa Experience” scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey in the USA.

The musicians are Sarkodie, Samini and Efya. An initiative of Abofrem Foundation, the event promises to be a celebration of the rich African culture, arts, with emphasis on music.

It is expected to showcase the exceptional talents led by the headline artistes who are expected to captivate the audience with their unique blend of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Soulful melodies.

A multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie will take the stage with his signature style, blending hip-hop and Afrobeats to create an electrifying performance.

Samini, is no doubt a legendary Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeats artiste and the Linda hitmaker will bring his infectious rhythms and high-energy stage presence.

As a soulful singer, Efya, is set to enchant the audience with her powerful vocals and huge stage craft and presence.

“We are thrilled to present the 'Ambusa Experience 2024' and to have Sarkodie, Samini, and Efya as our headliners," said the ABOFREM AREA Foundation.

“These artistEs are not only incredibly talented, but they also embody the essence of African culture and artistry. We are confident that their performances will create an unforgettable experience for our attendees and help us celebrate the rich diversity of African heritage."

The “Ambusa Experience 2024” promises to be a night of pure entertainment, showcasing the best of African culture, arts, and music.

Attendees can expect a captivating blend of music, dance, and visual arts, all set against the backdrop of the stunning Ritz Theatre.

As a non- profit organisation, Abofrem Area Foundation has been dedicated to promoting and preserving African heritage and cultural diversity and Ambusa Experience has been one of the ways to promote Ghana’s culture through music.