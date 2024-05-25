Next article: Sarkodie, others for ‘Ambusa Experience 2024”

Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport - Dutch media

BBC Showbiz News May - 25 - 2024 , 18:50

American rapper Nicki Minaj has been detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, according to local media reports.

Minaj filmed part of her encounter with police, posting it to social media.

In the video, a police officer can seemingly be heard telling Minaj: "You are under arrest."

Dutch police said a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested on suspicion of possession of soft drugs, but did not name the woman in question.

The artist was reportedly preparing to fly to Manchester for a concert at the Co-op Live venue on Saturday evening.

The BBC has approached Minaj's representatives for comment.

