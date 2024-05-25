Next article: My nude photo with my son still haunts me – Akuapem Poloo

The King’s crowning moment is here?

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 25 - 2024 , 07:16

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is gearing up to celebrate another year of talent and excellence with an impressive lineup of 170 nominees vying for 30 prestigious awards.

Among these accolades is the ultimate prize, Artiste of the Year, which has six exceptional contenders in the running.

This year, the competition for the top-most prize is particularly fierce, but a favourite seems to be emerging and it is Terminator crooner, King Promise.

Artiste of the Year

The Artiste of the Year award is the highest and most prestigious given to artiste(s) adjudged by Charterhouse, the TGMA board and the general public as having the highest audience appeal, radio play, online streaming and popularity.

This year, the competition for the prestigious Artiste of the Year title is fierce, with Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, who have all clearly put in significant effort throughout the year, vying for the honour at the upcoming TGMA scheduled for June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The six nominees represent the pinnacle of talent and success in the Ghanaian music industry, each bringing their unique style and accomplishments to the table.

However, only one can be crowned the best. Among these exceptional artistes, King Promise stands out as a strong contender. His consistent hits, impressive vocal ability, and significant impact on the music scene make him a potential winner. His influence and popularity this year have set him apart, making him a favourite for the coveted title.

Hot pick

In addition to his name popping up in conversations on who wears the crown this year on several social media handles, some industry stakeholders also believe that, given the effort King Promise has put forth in the year under review, it is safe to say he is the best and most popular choice for the Artiste of the Year award.

Popular Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer KillBeatz, real name Joseph Kwame Addison, asserts that King Promise is the best bet for the Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 TGMA.

According to KillBeatz, King Promise stood out among his contenders due to the impressive statistics and contributions he had made to the music industry throughout the year.

KillBeatz highlighted several key achievements of King Promise, including the widespread success of his songs Commando, Abena, CCTV and Terminator.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for! To take Ghanaian music and African music to another level. And I’m so proud of King Promise. There is nobody else. He has to win it! If somebody else wins that award, I don’t know what they’re trying to say.

"King Promise has enthralled the audience in Ghana and beyond with the release of his hit Terminator last year, and extended the same energy to 2024 with captivating lyrics, with which he is planning more shows in Asia and a tour in Canada to promote Ghana music industry to where it deserves,” he explained.

KillBeatz is not alone in his support for King Promise. Sound Engineer Fred Kyei-Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, also believes that it would be a significant oversight if King Promise does not win the award because he has met all the criteria and is deserving of the recognition.

"I am rooting for King Promise because he has come far and worked extremely hard during the year under review. He is the ultimate pick for the TGMA Artiste of the Year," Fredyma told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

The consensus among industry experts is clear: King Promise's dedication, hard work and success for the year under review make him the most deserving candidate for the prestigious Artiste of the Year award.

Why it is the King’s moment!

Although all of the nominees have made notable progress, statistics from streaming platforms, including YouTube, Boomplay and Apple Music, position King Promise comfortably in the lead of Stonebwoy, who tops this year's nomination list, and Nacee also emerging as a strong contender in this category.

These three nominees have made significant strides with their nominated songs, meeting the criteria for the ultimate prize. Nacee, representing the gospel genre, garnered immense excitement with his song Aseda, which achieved a staggering 9.3 million views on YouTube and locked a spot on Boomplay's Top 100 Africa and Apple Music's Top 100. To further amplify the buzz, Nacee made numerous television appearances and held a highly successful, sold-out concert, which became a major talking point.

Stonebwoy's Into The Future also made considerable waves and he also has collaborations with international luminaries such as Angelique Kidjo. Although his album 5th Dimension fell short of a Grammy nomination, Into The Future accumulated 4.3 million views on YouTube and made appearances on Boomplay and Apple charts.

King Promise, however, has a distinct advantage due to his international success and numerous collaborations.

His song Terminator became a global anthem, amassing a whopping 41 million views on YouTube and sparking a viral TikTok challenge.

On his international tour, King Promise made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to host sold-out concerts in Asia with a standout performance at the Tipsy Unicorn Beach House in Singapore on April 26, 2024.

Moreover, King Promise elevated his global appeal by remixing Terminator with prominent international artistes, Jamaican rapper and singer Sean Paul and Nigerian star Tiwa Savage, resulting in another hit.