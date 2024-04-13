Oldest living conjoined twins and oldest female conjoined twins dead

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 13 - 2024 , 21:59

The oldest living conjoined twins and oldest female conjoined twins ever, Lori and George Schappell have died at age 62.

Advertisement

The Guinness World Record title holders passed away on Sunday, April 7 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania due to undisclosed causes, as per their obituaries published by Leibensperger Funeral Homes.

In a Facebook post this evening, Guinness World Record announced the deaths and said they were saddened by the happening.

“Guinness World Records are saddened to learn of the deaths of the oldest living conjoined twins and oldest female conjoined twins ever, Lori and George Schappell.

They passed away on Sunday 7 April at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania due to undisclosed causes, as per their obituaries published by Leibensperger Funeral Homes.

They were 62 years 202 days old – nine years older than the second-oldest female conjoined twins ever recorded,” the post reads.