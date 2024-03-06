Advertisement
Most people watch pornography in church - Kumchacha
Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has voiced concerns over the rampant use of phones in churches, citing a concerning trend of pornography consumption during church services.
He said: "Now people don’t come to church with Bibles. All they come along with is their phones. You’ll be shocked to note that while you ask for quotations, people will be watching pornography on their phones," Kumchacha remarked during the broadcast.
He emphasised the need for vigilance and discernment among worshippers, cautioning against the temptation to engage in activities inconsistent with the sanctity of the church environment.
While recognising the advancements of the modern world, he emphasised the importance of upholding moral standards and preserving the sacredness of religious gatherings.