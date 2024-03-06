Next article: Most people watch pornography in church - Kumchacha

Why Nigerian singer Rema wears glasses

Long-sightedness, also known as hypermetropia, is an eye disorder in which distant objects are plainly visible but nearby items appear blurry.

Rema was asked to disclose a previously unknown secret during an interview with Capital Xtra on the red carpet of the 2024 Brit Awards in London.

In response, the musician revealed that he wears glasses due to his battle with long-sightedness.

“I use glasses. I am suffering from long-sightedness,” he said.

Recall Rema was among the A-list artistes that performed at the just-concluded Brit Awards.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner shared the stage with superstars including Dua Lipa, RAYE, Kylie Minogue, and Jungle.

