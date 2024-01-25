ID James Brown headlines Ausländerbehörde's Most Wanted in Germany

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jan - 25 - 2024 , 15:50

GHANAIAN stand-up comedian, ID James Brown, is set to make waves on the international stage as he headlines the upcoming Ausländerbehörde's Most Wanted comedy show in Germany.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, will feature two other talented comedians based in Germany, Kofi Safo and Mo Kheir, as they tell comic tales of the unique struggles and experiences of Africans living in a foreign land.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, ID James Brown, who is also the creator of Comedy Bar expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.

With aspirations of making a lasting impact on the global comedy landscape, ID James Brown sees this opportunity as a stepping stone towards promoting Ghana’s comedy talent.

He told Graphic Showbiz that he is optimistic that his performance will also open doors for further collaborations and opportunities in the international comedy scene.

"This show in Germany is a significant step for me, and I see it as a chance to project Ghana’s comedy industry in a brighter light. By giving my best performance, I hope to attract more investors and open doors for myself and fellow comedians on the international stage," he remarked.

Having commenced his journey in stand-up comedy in 2010, ID James Brown has been at the forefront of Ghana's comedy scene.

He currently runs the Comedy Bar in Accra, Ghana's oldest comedy club. Over the years, he has performed extensively across Ghana and international stages in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Notably, he has shared the stage with renowned Ghanaian legends, including KSM.