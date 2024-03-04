Next article: Chef Faila: Hajia4Reall inspired me with her charity works(VIDEO)

‘I don’t flaunt borrowed cars': Timini tells Zubby Michael

dailypost.ng Showbiz News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 20:48

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has hit back at his colleague, Zubby Michael for claiming he could buy him.

Recall that Zubby had in the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, Ebuka Turns Up Africa, claimed to be the ‘biggest actor’ in Africa.

Zubby inferred, “Stop f**king playing, he’s kidding. It’s not coming from a place of pride but I’m the biggest actor in Africa.”

He continued, “Let me tell you why I’m bigger than Timini, if Timini crosses Shagamu, nobody knows him and I’m not abusing you. Your fame ends in Lekki but I’ve conquered the YouTube market, the DVD market, and now cinemas.”

Timini immediately countered Zubby, arguing that he was not bigger than him saying “you literally act the same character in every movie my bro. How can you be bigger than me?”.

In response, Zubby bragged about having the financial capacity to buy Timini. A comment which didn’t go down well with Timini.

To which Zubby said, “Again, it’s not coming from a place of pride o, but I can buy Timini.”

However, reacting to the statement in another episode of the show, Timini stated that Zubby didn’t know him enough to brag about having the financial resources to buy him.

Timini Further stated that Zubby and his fellow compatriots were in the habit of flaunting borrowed cars on social media platforms.

“You don’t know sh*t about who I am. Because you have all this your Igbo connect that you people will borrow each other’s cars and do all those things, you think you have seen me finish? What do you even know about me bro?", he questioned.