Ghanaian songstress Elizha features Jamaican reggae icon Anthony B.

Fast-rising Ghanaian songstress Elizha has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first female artist from Ghana to collaborate with renowned Jamaican reggae icon, Anthony B.

Elizha, whose 'Bad Love' single garnered widespread acclaim last year, is poised to unveil her first release of 2024, titled "Sugar," on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Having been awarded Best Female Vocalist at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA, Elizha joins forces with Anthony B, a decorated producer and artist, for her latest project.

Anthony B's illustrious career has seen him collaborate with some of the music industry's biggest names, including Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, and Bone Crusher.

Produced by Kros, Elizha's upcoming single marks her inaugural major collaboration, signaling a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Expressing her excitement about the forthcoming release, Elizha emphasized the honor of working alongside the legendary reggae figure and expressed optimism that fans would embrace the new song.

"I've been eagerly anticipating the release of this song, and I'm grateful that the project has come to fruition. Collaborating with Anthony B, whom I greatly admire, has been an incredible experience, and I'm confident that our upcoming track will resonate with audiences worldwide," she remarked.

Set to showcase Elizha's versatility as an artist, the forthcoming "Sugar" single underscores her continued advancement in the music industry.

Fans can anticipate the release of "Sugar" across various digital platforms on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.