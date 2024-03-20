Previous article: Film sex and nudity to have age ratings tightened for under-15s in Britain

G-West to blend Ghanaian heritage with music in latest masterpiece

Graphic Online Showbiz News Mar - 20 - 2024 , 16:52

Fast-rising Ghanaian artist G-West is set to release a creative piece dubbed ‘People Pleaser’ in March, contributing to the commemorative activities of Ghana Month due to the African-Ghanaian heritage representation in his new project.

The project will see G-West incorporate elements of Ghanaian culture into the song, such as traditional rhythms, instrumentation, language, or themes. This approach aims to provide listeners with a deeper understanding and appreciation of Ghanaian heritage.

By infusing his music with elements of Ghanaian culture, G-West takes the opportunity to showcase the richness and diversity of his heritage while also contributing to the global music scene.

The “props” used in this G-West masterpiece are both artificial and natural, including the sea, wooden boats, serene environments, people, places, and a blend of Ghanaian and African styles that add to the artistic expression of the music.

March holds special significance in Ghana’s history as it marks both the Declaration of Independence and the foundation of Pan-Africanism. This month provides an opportunity to reflect on our history, celebrate our cultural diversity, and assess the present to preserve our collective culture for future generations.

Heritage Month aims to raise awareness of Ghana’s cultural heritage among the Ghanaian public, visitors, and prospective tourists. Through a variety of activities such as in-person interactions, social media campaigns, film screenings, and storytelling sessions, the initiative seeks to educate and inspire audiences about Ghana’s rich cultural tapestry.