E-Money commits to raise Junior Pope’s children

Popular businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, has pledged to take care of the children of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Recall that Junior Pope and three others lost their lives after their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie location.

Mourning the late actor, E-Money revealed that Junior Pope’s last words were about his commitment to train his three sons.

On his Instagram page, E-money wrote: “It has been one week since you departed from this world, leaving behind a profound sense of loss that reverberates not only among us but also across Africa and beyond.

“Your presence, as both a friend and a brother, is deeply missed, JP. The weight of your absence bears heavily upon our hearts, yet we draw comfort from the belief that God will grant us the resilience to carry forward and uphold the legacy you’ve entrusted to us.

“We tenderly remember your final words on the boat, ‘Na only me dem born, I get 3 children na me go raise them,’ and we solemnly commit to honoring that vow.

“Your children now find solace in the embrace of the Okonkwo family, and we, as members of that family, pledge to nurture them as you would have wished. Your absence leaves a palpable void, JP, and your memory will forever be held dear. Rest peacefully, knowing that you are deeply cherished, and may God’s blessings encompass your soul, your family, and all who hold you in their hearts.”