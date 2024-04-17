Next article: Nigerian musician Portable pleads for forgiveness over naira abuse after Bobrisky’s conviction

Burna Boy makes TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 17 - 2024 , 17:25

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has been included in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024.

Legendary Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo wrote Ogulu’s tribute on Time’s website.

She noted that Mr Ogulu played a pivotal role in the global acceptance of African music.

Kidjo wrote: “Burna Boy has made that vision [acceptance of African music] a global reality. His music draws from the rich well of Nigerian folk traditions, and he carries the torch lit by Fela Kuti. He is history in the making.”

The Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People recognition honours individuals who have made a significant impact on the world through their art, activism, and cultural influence.

Nigeria’s Daily Post recalls that Burna Boy also recently secured a coveted spot on the inaugural Essence Magazine’s Sexiest Men of the Moment list.

He was joined on the list by British-Nigerian stars Skepta and Damson Idris.