DSL tackles social media pressure on No Gree

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 14:00

Many people are flaunting fake lives on social media and giving unnecessary pressure to others who believe what they see.

But Dancehall artiste and Lynx Entertainment signee, De Sound Lord (DSL) tells everyone not to be pressured by what they see on social media on his latest single, No Gree.

On No Gree produced by DJ Vyrusky and released exclusively to a section of the media on February 22 at Full Option Lounge, East Legon, Accra, DSL tells his friends and Ghanaians to ignore all the flashy lifestyles on social media.

On the song, he encourages listeners not to feel less of themselves by what they see online since some people use the platform to feel important by being fake.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines of the listening session, DSL said he was moved to put together the piece following the high rate at which people were deceiving their followers with what they were not.

“I had different lyrics when I decided to hit the studio to record something but the lyrics for No Gree kept echoing in my head and I had to write it down.

“I personally like the song because I don’t want any of my friends or anyone for that matter to go through the stress of social media pressure just because someone is portraying a fake life,” he said.

The 2023 VGMA Unsung Artiste winner and 2021 TV3 Mentor winner released his Back To The Root EP last year. The EP recorded by different sound engineers had songs such as Truth, Tell Us How, Going Down and I Am High.

He has had the opportunity to perform on different platforms and DSL was full of appreciation to Lynx Entertainment for unearthing him and investing in him.