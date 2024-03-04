I don’t believe in flashy weddings, love is the ultimate– Broda Shaggi

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 13:49

Nigerian skitmaker, Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has revealed he is not a fan of elaborate weddings.

The actor emphasised that he enjoys keeping his life private and stated that he is “not a fan of big weddings.”

In a recent interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, Shaggi said that he won’t rush into marriage.

Broda Shaggi said, "I am not a fan of big weddings. Even if I'm going to get married, I'm not a fan of big weddings.

"I don't know if you've noticed, I keep personal life out of social media space. Because my personal life is very important to me and I just want to protect it.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, I keep personal life out of social media space. Because my personal life is very important to me and I just want to protect it.

“But I believe in love. I believe in one-man-one-woman type of love. I believe in family. I believe in raising my own kids.

“I’m going to have my own family by God’s grace but not very soon. There’s nothing like getting old. I do tell people, you don’t need to rush into marriage.”