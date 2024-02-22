Blakk Rasta: I’m leaving Ghana if NPP breaks the 8(VIDEO)

Controversial Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta has disclosed his intention to leave the country should the ruling New Patriotic Party win this year’s general elections.

Speaking on New Day recently, the Obama hitmaker said even though there are wonderful times ahead in the year, he will not hesitate to relocate to any other country should the dream of the NPP become a reality.

“There’s no way NPP will break the 8, if they do, I’m leaving this country. I’ve said it on so many platforms and such a happening means that Ghanaians are numb to pain. Numb to all these things, the clear corruption. If they break the eight, I am out…

“Anywhere apart from Ghana is better, it’s cool. I’m so serious and it’s for real that I will leave Ghana. We have been working all this while to make the country grow and if people will continue inflicting pain on themselves, it means they are not ready for change.

“It’s like a child who is heading towards fire. You will say stop oo, the child will not mind you and then you hold the child and spank him a little bit and say this is danger and he will continue going there.

"Sometimes you have to sit and watch the child touch the fire. When it burns him/her, there will be a little more reasonable," he said.

Blakk Rasta, born Abubakar Ahmed, stands as a prominent figure in Ghanaian reggae and Kuchoko music, elevating the essence of both art forms. Beyond his musical prowess, he's recognised for his multifaceted talents as a radio presenter.

Blakk Rasta currently the Host or Urban Blend on 3 FM.

