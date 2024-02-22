Event companies are folding up due to lack of corporate support- Ashis

Artiste Manager and Entertainment Pundit, Nana Poku Ashis, is making a plea to corporate bodies to support event companies as most of them are folding up because of lack of sponsorship.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ashis, who manages Highlife act, Kwabena Kwabena indicated that organisers and creatives who fund their own projects were not financially sound enough to shoulder such huge budgets.

“Event organisers make losses and so do individual musicians who organise their own shows, and it is simply because of lack of sponsorship. Although they will not admit it, I can say without fear that every musician who organised their own show in December last year made a big loss.

“You put in so much for an event and you don’t break even. If not because of our fans, we wouldn’t have organised the Kwabena Kwabena and Becca Vals Day concert this year. We always want to get closer to the fans, and that is the reason we always keep this event going; but trust me, we are suffering,” he disclosed.

Ashis added that a lot of money went into organising good shows, and if they did not get financial support from sponsors, it would be difficult to survive. (Related article: It’s disappointing to see creatives campaign for political parties when they don’t support the sector –Ashis)

“Some time ago, the alcoholic beverage companies used to hold us down, but a ban from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) stopped them from sponsoring events and that is when our troubles started. Now we are crippled, and we don’t know what to do. We can barely survive on our own, and this is the time the government should come to our aid,” he added.