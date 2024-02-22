‘Love Brewed on the Hills’ with Ofori Amponsah

WE are still in the month of love and Rock City Hotel, located at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region is not done yet distributing romantic vibes. It plays host to a concert featuring Ofori Amponsah on Saturday, February 24.

The 600-rooms hotel, nestled amidst the picturesque Kwahu mountains is climaxing its love-themed activities since the beginning of the month with the concert dubbed Love Brewed on the Hills with the award-winning Highlife act in the driving seat.

The night which promises to be loads of fun laced with mega love ‘things’ will see Ofori Amponsah aka Mr All 4Real and his band treat patrons to songs from his repertoire of evergreen classics such as Emmanuela, Odwo, Atweetan, Otoolege, Sardine, Hello, Alewa, among others.

Throwing more light on the event, Sales and Event Manager of Rock city Hotel, Mr Solomon Affum said Love Brewed on the Hills is the climax of the activities hosted by the hotel to mark the month of love.

“Since the beginning of February, we have hosted Valcation@ Rock City Hotel every weekend. The GHc4,070 package give visitors the joy to experience double occupancy two-nights stay, candle-light dinner with live band, breakfast, recreational activities at the poolside, lovers brunch, among others.

“So the last Valcation@ Rock City Hotel starts tomorrow Friday February 23 and ends on Sunday, February 25 but this time around, the live band session features Ofori Amponsah rocking the place on Saturday and we all know there is never a dull moment with him. However, tickets for the concert go for GHc200(single) and GHc300(double)”, he said.

According to Mr Affum, colour code for the 9pm concert is red and white and patrons can reserve tables to secure seats.

“We have three different night club table packages which include the gate fees. They are Platinum(Ghc6,000) for six people who get a bottle of champagne, a bottle of whisky, two bottles of wine, mixers and bottles of water.

“The Gold package(Ghc4000) which caters for four people, is made up of a bottle of champagne, a bottle of wine, a bottle of whisky and bottles of water and the Silver table (GHc2000) comes with wine, mixers and bottles of water”, he added.

Expansion is still ongoing for Rock City Hotel which currently houses 600 rooms and according to Mr Affum, “when done, Rock City Hotel will be Africa’s and one of the world’s largest hotel resorts with over 2200 rooms”, he stated.