Afua Asantewaa signs on as ambassador for Response One

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 18:51

Afua Asantewaa, renowned for her Guinness Record Sing-a-thon attempt, has been named the brand ambassador for Response One Ghana Limited, a leading security solutions provider.

In a partnership, Response One Ghana Limited has signed Asantewaa to a three-year renewable contract.

This collaboration marks a significant move by Response One to extend its premier security services to safeguard Asantewaa's residence in Accra, after she was burgled days before her Sing-a-thon attempt last December.

During a signing ceremony at their headquarters in Ringway Estates-Osu, the CEO of Response One highlighted the company's commitment to revolutionizing security services in Ghana.

He expressed delight in welcoming Asantewaa, a national icon known for her determination and recent record attempt, into the Response One family.

The CEO emphasized the company's dedication to ensuring tranquillity and safety for its clients, exemplified by the top-tier security measures installed at Asantewaa's home.

Asantewaa, embracing her new role with gratitude, described the ambassadorship as a commitment to advocating for security and protecting lives and properties.

She shared her appreciation for Response One's advanced security measures, which restored peace of mind following a recent burglary incident at her home.

Asantewaa expressed eagerness to collaborate with Response One to promote a safer and more secure environment.