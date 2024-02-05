‘African Giant’ Burna Boy fails to secure wins in all four Grammy nominations

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 11:14

Nigerian music star Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, has failed to secure a win in any of the four categories he was nominated for at the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony.

The 'African Giant' was nominated in the categories of Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Unfortunately, Burna Boy's hopes were dashed in each of these prestigious categories.

The Grammy for Best Global Music Performance went to the trio of Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, and Edgar Myer for their song 'Pashto,' beating Burna Boy's 'Alone' in the competition.

In the Best African Music Performance category, Burna Boy faced stiff competition from South African newbie Tyla.

Ultimately, Tyla's 'Water' triumphed over Burna Boy's 'City Boys,' securing her the coveted Grammy.

The third category, Best Melodic Rap Performance, saw American rappers Lil Durk and J Cole take home the award for their song 'All My Life.' Burna Boy's 'Sittin’ On Top of the World,' featuring 21 Savage, was unable to surpass the competition in this category.

Burna Boy's fourth and final nomination in the Best Global Music Album category also ended in defeat. His album, 'I Told Them,' as well as fellow Nigerian artiste Davido's 'Timeless' album, lost out to the World fusion band Shakti's 'This Moment.'