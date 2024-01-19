AI good; let’s create the buffers

Daily Graphic Editorials Jan - 19 - 2024 , 08:51

It is generally considered, and rightly so, that the evolution of technology is inevitable.

This is evidenced in the fact that since the invention of the telegraph and the telephone in the 19th century there has not been any turning back in the advancement of technology.

Today, technology has developed so much to the level of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems.

In fact, AI has revolutionised the way humans interact with technology to the extent that it leverages advanced algorithms and machine learning to recognise speech and solve all manner of problems by its ability to analyse vast amounts of data, extract meaningful insights and make informed decisions, all without human intervention.

The wonder of AI has led to many people and some schools of thought warning of apocalyptic consequences if care is not taken to immediately regulate its deployment, application and use.

For instance, Geoffrey Hinton, well known for his great knowledge in AI, and generally referred to as the ‘Father of AI’, sounded the alarm bell when he said: “These things (AI applications) could get more intelligent than us and could decide to take over, and we need to worry now about how we prevent that happening.”

Indeed, Hinton, recognised for his foundational work on machine learning and algorithms, left his position at Google in 2023 so that he could talk about the dangers of AI.

More seriously, he noted that a part of him even regrets his life’s work.

If this is coming from a guru in AI, then it must be a wake-up call for the world to immediately sit back and have a critical look at the deployment and use of AI.

On October 20, 2023, President Biden of the United States (US) issued an Executive Order that establishes new standards for AI safety and security.

The Order also protects Americans’ privacy, advances equity and civil rights, and promotes innovation and competition, among other issues.

Some other countries may have some policies on AI, although they may not be as comprehensive as the one by the US.

The Daily Graphic notes the many opportunities that AI can offer people in their socioeconomic life.

For instance, it has the propensity to create more jobs to reduce unemployment which has become an albatross on the country.

It can also aid research for our educational and developmental aspirations.

We cannot also discount the huge benefits it would have on agriculture as it can improve yields and contribute to smart farming, particularly in the rural communities.

In medical science, AI-assisted diagnosis can make medical practitioners to be more accurate in their treatment than it is currently.

While in the banking and financial sectors, AI can predict people’s behaviour to improve their credit rating.

In infrastructure development AI can accurately tell what facility should be provided for a group of people or a community, and many other advantages.

The Daily Graphic is thus happy to note that at the New Year School on January 11 this year, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, announced that her ministry was developing a comprehensive policy document to regulate the use of AI in the country.

The Daily Graphic expresses delight at the news that the draft AI policy and ethical guidelines for the country would soon go to the Cabinet for consideration.

We urge all stakeholders to continually review the document to make it suitable for the development and aspirations of the country as technology changes rapidly.

Per the various conversation we have witnessed as a paper, we side with the minister that AI is not the problem, rather its use, especially predictive AI such as ChatGPT and the likes in various industries that are generating some concerns among users.

We therefore urge that we do not relax in the enterprise we have embarked on but ensure its speedy conclusion so that the doubts and apprehension about the technology currently being used in a manner that might seem antisocial or counterproductive would be dealt with for people to have confidence in any AI technology that would be deployed in the country.

AI has concerns resonating across the world but we can tailor and adapt it to suit our development agenda.

Let’s do so without delay.