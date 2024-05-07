Next article: Ghana and India set to link payment systems for instant fund transfers

Quantum Terminals recover from loss-making position

Emmanuel Bruce Business News May - 07 - 2024 , 02:04

Quantum Terminals PLC has recovered from its loss-making position in the first quarter of 2023 to post a profit of GH¢8.64 million in the first quarter of 2024.

The company made a loss of GH¢1.20 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Quantum’s total revenue increased from GH¢16.21 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢20.38 million in the first quarter of 2024, with direct operational cost also increasing from GH¢1.01 million to GH¢1.21 million.

General and administrative expenses however, dropped from GH¢4.77 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢3.77 million in 2024.

The company’s total assets more than doubled from GH¢216.02 million to GH¢479.60 million, with total liabilities also increasing from GH¢106.74 million to GH¢159.53 million within the periods under review.