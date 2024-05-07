Quantum Terminals recover from loss-making position
Quantum Terminals PLC has recovered from its loss-making position in the first quarter of 2023 to post a profit of GH¢8.64 million in the first quarter of 2024.
The company made a loss of GH¢1.20 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Quantum’s total revenue increased from GH¢16.21 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢20.38 million in the first quarter of 2024, with direct operational cost also increasing from GH¢1.01 million to GH¢1.21 million.
General and administrative expenses however, dropped from GH¢4.77 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢3.77 million in 2024.
The company’s total assets more than doubled from GH¢216.02 million to GH¢479.60 million, with total liabilities also increasing from GH¢106.74 million to GH¢159.53 million within the periods under review.