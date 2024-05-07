Dannex Ayrton Starwin rebounds — Post GH¢5.42 million profit in Q1
Ayrton Starwin has bounced back strongly from a loss of GH¢1.02 million in the first quarter of 2023 to post a profit of GH¢5.42 million in the first quarter of 2024.

This was after the company halved its exchange rate losses from GH¢1.31 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢635.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Total revenue also grew from GH¢27.22 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢39.39 million in the first quarter of 2024, with cost of sales also increasing from GH¢12.56 million to GH¢16.36 million.

Administrative expenses also increased from GH¢10.17 million to GH¢12.38 million.

Total assets also grew from GH¢76.32 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢90.47 million in the first quarter of 2024, with total liabilities also growing from GH¢70.46 million to GH¢70.99 million.

