Govt urged to create efficient licensing processes for renewable energy companies

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News May - 23 - 2024 , 05:49

BUSINESSES are calling on government to create a more efficient licensing process for renewable energy companies in the country.

This would help curb delays in license approvals, high licensing costs and fees, and complex documentation requirements impacting operations of these companies.

It would also help government achieve its renewable energy and decarbonisation targets, facilitate business growth and benefit both the environment and the economy.

In an interview with the media on the sidelines of a Renewable Energy Licensing Forum organised in Accra by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), a Research Consultant, Charles Gyamfi Ofori, said, “If the government aims to improve renewable energy integration in line with decarbonisation goals and targets, it will be crucial to streamline the processes for businesses involved in this sector.

A key aspect of this streamlining is developing a licensing regime that supports rather than hinders business operations.”

This, he said, should involve tackling delays in approvals, reducing costs and fees, and simplifying documentation requirements for these businesses.

He commended the Energy Commission for taking steps to digitise and innovate the licensing process.

However, he said there is still considerable room for improvement to ensure that the majority of the challenges are resolved.

“By creating a supportive licensing regime, the government can better achieve its renewable energy and decarbonisation targets, ultimately benefiting both the environment and the economy,” he said.