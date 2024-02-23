Delta Airlines affirms commitment to Ghanaian market

Jemima Okang Addae Business News Feb - 23 - 2024 , 16:15

Delta Airlines has moved to dispel rumours circulating mainly on social media platforms suggesting that the aircraft serving African routes, particularly Ghana, are obsolete or unsuitable for travel.

The Managing Director of International Communications for Delta Airlines, Rahsaan Johnson refuted these assertions, underlining the airline's unwavering dedication to passenger safety and satisfaction, including those travelling to and from Ghana.

Mr Johnson underscored Delta's numerous accolades, highlighting its consistent recognition as the most distinguished airline in the United States for customer service, satisfaction, reliability, and punctuality.

“Delta is the most awarded airline in the United States of America. For several years, at least 10 years, Delta has had the highest ranking in customer service, customer satisfaction, reliability, and most on-time performance,” he told the media in Accra.

He stressed that customers travelling from Accra have consistently rated Delta among their top choices for satisfaction across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

"Our focus in Ghana is to uphold the already high levels of customer satisfaction. Passengers flying with Delta from Accra consistently provide us with some of our highest satisfaction ratings across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East," he remarked.

Addressing concerns about aircraft selection, Mr Johnson clarified that Delta operated a diverse fleet capable of serving global destinations, highlighting that the planes deployed on Ghana routes are also used for flights within the United States, Europe, South America, and beyond.

He specifically mentioned the Boeing 767-300 aircraft used for flights to and from Ghana, which caters to some of Delta's most valued customers on routes like New York to Los Angeles.

“The 767-300 airplane that we fly to Ghana carries some of our highest-paying customers en route between New York and Los Angeles for example. The aircraft that we fly to and from Ghana, is the right size aircraft for us to be financially successful in Ghana,” he stated.

Mr Johnson elaborated on Delta's strategic approach to aircraft selection for the Ghana route, emphasising the importance of financial viability and operational success.

He explained that the current aircraft size aligned with Delta's goal of providing consistent service and flight frequency to meet customer demand effectively.

“What we want to do is to have a strong business that allows us to give the right amount of service to the community so that we can fly that route every day, so we can fly that route and be successful. The alternative is a larger airplane for fewer flights a day or fewer flights per week.”