Next article: Export and Import Restrictions Bill: Trade chambers worried about impact on businesses

Government urges private sector support at Wealth & Jobs Expo launch

Kweku Zurek Business News Feb - 22 - 2024 , 11:33

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has called upon the private sector to bolster government efforts in fostering wealth creation and job opportunities for Ghanaians.

Addressing attendees at the launch of the 2024 Wealth & Job Expo in Accra, themed “The Power of Starting Small,” the deputy minister highlighted the government's commitment to empowering youth through entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives nationwide.

"As Deputy Minister for Finance, I am deeply committed to creating wealth and job opportunities for the youth. Government is actively engaged in projects geared towards these goals," Dr. Kumah emphasized.

He further urged private sector collaboration, stating, "Government cannot create wealth and jobs alone; it requires a joint effort between government and the private sector. Initiatives like the Wealth and Job Expo are vital to harnessing the necessary private sector support."

The Jobs and Wealth Expo is scheduled for May 22-24, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre, with registration fees set at GH₵100 for startups, GH₵300 for micro-enterprises, and GH₵500 for SMEs.

Chairman of the event, CEO of Special Ice, Mr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, encouraged Ghanaian youth to embrace innovation in their entrepreneurial endeavours, describing the Expo's launch as a call to action.

Partner of Wealth and Jobs Agency, Sandra Darkoa Ofori, expressed the organization's commitment to investing in youth empowerment, aiming to unlock their full potential.

The event also witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Registrar General Jemima Oware, CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority Michael Oquaye Jnr, actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo, CEO of Sarps Logistics Maame Akua Poku Sarpong, and Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu.

About the Jobs and Wealth Creation Expo

The flagship event aims to unite businesses and enterprises (B&Es) to showcase their activities, fostering networking opportunities and connecting potential clients and employers.