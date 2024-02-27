Next article: Members of Walmart’s Walton family sell $1.5 billion worth of stock as shares near record high

Changes at Finance Ministry won’t affect IMF deal — President Akufo Addo

Emmanuel Bruce Business News Feb - 27 - 2024 , 13:25

The changes at the Ministry of Finance will not affect the terms of the IMF agreement, President Akufo-Addo has said.

In his latest reshuffle, the President replaced Ghana’s longest serving finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta with Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.

Delivering the state of the nation address, President Akufo Addo said this would not affect the IMF programme as tje government was still committed to the implementation of programme in a bid to restore fiscal stability and economic growth.

He added that few months after the implementation of the programme, fiscal stability has started re emerging and government will therefore continue on that path.

He also noted that the government would continue to ensure that the poor and vulnerable are protected under the IMF programme.