Sethoud only female for Bangkok qualifiers

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 06 - 2024 , 16:38

Ghana's boxing team for the upcoming Olympic Games qualifiers in Bangkok has been finalised, with US-based Ghanaian boxer, Ornella Sethoud, emerging as the lone female representative among a select group of talented fighters.

Scheduled to depart next month, the squad is determined to seize their last opportunity to secure coveted slots for the global event.

Joining Sethoud are seasoned boxers including Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey (competing in the 51kg category), Samuel Takyi (63.5kg), and Jonathan Tetteh (light-heavyweight category).

The team also features UK-based pugilist Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo, African Games gold medalist Amadu Mohammed (featherweight), and the victor of a bout between Henry Malm and UK-based Haruna Rex Coffie.

The selection process for the final spot in the squad is ongoing, with Malm and Coffie set to face off on May 4 at the Bukom Boxing Arena. This match will determine the seventh member of the team for the Bangkok qualifiers.

Notably, Abubakar Kamoko, a popular fighter, has been designated as a standby reserve should unforeseen circumstances arise, particularly concerning Jonathan Tetteh.

Ghana's boxing contingent views the upcoming world qualifiers in Bangkok as their last chance to clinch the elusive Olympic slots after unsuccessful attempts in Senegal and Italy.

The event, scheduled between May 25 and June 2 at the Indoor Stadium, offers 51 qualifying slots, with 23 allocated for women and 28 for men.