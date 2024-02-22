CAF Confed Cup: Dreams FC coach predicts win against Club Africain

Kwame Larweh Sports News Feb - 22 - 2024 , 13:36

Dreams FC coach, Abdul-Karim Zito, says their return leg CAF Confederation Cup match against visiting Tunisian side, Club Africain, at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday is a must-win affair to shore up their points on the ladder in Group C.

He maintained that his players were well prepared for important duel, adding that anything other than a win would be a travesty based on how well they have prepared for the fixture.

“We don’t fear Club Africain. We are preparing seriously. This is a match we must win at all costs to be on the safer side on the ladder,” he told the Daily Graphic.

Dreams suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of their Tunisian counterparts in the first leg in Tunis on November 26 last year and the Dawu-based side are look determined to put right their mistakes in Kumasi.

Preparation

Coach Zito explained that his players suffered from stage fright in their loss against the Tunisian side but were well prepared for the return encounter and have put their lives on the line to win the match on Sunday.

“In Tunisia the players were intimidated by the rancorous crowd and the huge stadium. They were blighted by stage fright; most of the players haven’t encountered such a crowd of this nature before, but they are now eager to show what they are made of this Sunday,” he told the Graphic in telephone interview last Tuesday.

Coah Zito said the medical staff were working to on the fitness of Dreams skipper Abdul Jalilu who sustained a slight injury during training this week.

“The captain had a knock and we are still assessing him. Aside from that we have our full squad who are very ready for Sunday’s match and with the support from our cherished fans we will definitely crush these Tunisians,” he said confidently.

The veteran coach is counting on centre forwards Agyenim Boateng Mensah and John Antwi, and attacking midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah to inspire the team to victory in Kumasi.

Standings

Club Africain are currently lead the group log and tied on nine points with second-placed Dreams FC after four matches, but the Tunisians have a superior goal difference of six against four goals by the Ghanaian side.

Rivers United of Nigeria follow in third position with four points from four games, while Angolan’s Académica Petróleos do Lobito have zero points from four matches.

Two clubs are expected to qualify from each to the one-sixteenth stage of the competition.