Bofoakwa Tano fight back to hold Hearts of Oak 1-1 at Sogakope

Mar - 11 - 2024

Bofoakwa Tano came from behind to draw 1-1 with Accra Hearts of Oak in a Ghana Premier League clash at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Monday.

Salifu Ibrahim opened the scoring for Hearts in the 23rd minute, cutting in from the right side of Bofoakwa's goal area and unleashing a tenacious shot which beat goalkeeper Cisse Tijani at the near post.

The Phobians dominated the first half and could have added to the tally, but Cisse Kassim and Issah Kuka missed their chances as Coach Aboubakar Oattara's side went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

After the interval, Bofoakwa stretched the home side in the opening 10 minutes of the second half and managed to draw level in the 55th minute through Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng.

Hearts had their backs to the wall as the visitors mounted sustained pressure and in one of the moves, Bofoakwa captain, Saaka Dauda, released an overlapping Alhassan Ali, who released a deep cross from the byline, leaving Hearts goalie, Richard Attah, stranded, but a clumsy clearance by defender Kofi Agbesima almost resulted in an own goal, with Boateng ghosting past his marker to tap home the ball on the goal-line for a deserved equaliser.

The goal swung the pendulum in favour of Bofoakwa as they grew in confidence and took the game to their opponents who defended strongly to avoid conceding another goal.

Hearts remain in eighth place on the league log, seven points adrift of leaders FC Samartex going into the next game against Dreams FC.

Bofoakwa, who have gone winless since November 5, 2023, when they beat Nations FC 1-0 in Sunyani, currently occupy the 17th place on the log with 20 points -- only two points adrift of bottom-placed Real Tamale United.