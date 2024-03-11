African Games: All eyes on Black Bombers, Black Hitters to sweep boxing medals

Kwame Larweh Sports News Mar - 11 - 2024 , 11:28

The President of Ghana Boxing Federation, Bernard Quartey, is counting on the Black Bombers and the Black Hitters, the female national team, to rake in a medal haul when the competition gets underway at the African Games on Friday at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium, Accra.

Advertisement

Despite a reduction in the team’s size, Mr Quartey expressed his unwavering belief in Coach Kwasi Ofosu Asare's squad, which boasts a mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents to live up to expectation in the ring, citing boxing's enduring legacy within the nation's sporting heritage.

Overseeing the training regimen is lead coach Ofori Asare, flanked by a cadre of seasoned mentors, including Vincent Akai Nettey, Daniel Latei Kwei Lartey, Frank Addo, and Elvis Robertson.

Twelve male boxers and four females will represent Ghana at the games. They are Mohammed Aryeetey (Light flyweight 48kg), Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey (Flyweight 51 kg), Amadu Mohammed (Bantamweight 54kg), Abdul Walib Omar (Featherweight 57kg), Joseph Commey (Lightweight 60kg) and Samuel Takyi (Light welterweigh 63.5kg).

The team include Alfred Kotey (Welterweight 67kg), Henry Malm (Lightmiddleweight 71kg), Abdul Baki Adams (Middleweight 75kg), Jonathan Tetteh (Lightheavyweight 81kg), Abu Kamoko (Cruiserweight 86kg) and Daniel Plange (Heavyweight 92kg).

Advertisement

The female team, Black Hitters, include Janet Acquah (Minimumweight 48kg), Ramatu Quaye (Lightflyweight 50kg), Adelaide Djarbatey (Bantamweight 52kg) and Sarah Apew(Flyweight 52kg).

Lead trainer Ofori Asare will lead an experienced group of trainers, namely Vincent Akai Nettey, Daniel Latei Kwei Lartey, Frank Addo and Elvis Robertson to be in the corners of Ghana’s team.

With stringent security measures in place to ensure a safe and thrilling spectacle, Mr Quartey underscores the significance of unwavering national support to galvanise the boxers.

Weigh-in and balloting for the boxing events will be held at the Trust Sports Emporium on March 14.