African Games 2023 Schedule: March 12, 2023

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 12 - 2024 , 07:12

The African Games - Accra 2023 continues today with various events scheduled in Accra and Cape Coast on Tuesday, March 12, 2023.

The action gets underway with beach volleyball at the Laboma Beach Resort starting at 9:00 am, followed by the men's and women's U-23 cycling beginning at 9 am.

The football matches are set for 5 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium. Ghana's Black Satellites will face their Gambian counterparts at the Accra Stadium at 8 pm.

The judo events will take place at the Ga-Mashie Hall starting at 10 am while the swimming will continue at 10 am, starting with the men's 100m butterfly medal event which has Ghana's Abeiku Jackson in contention.

The volleyball matches will continue in the group stage at the Multipurpose Hall in Borteyman from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

In the morning session, medals will be contested in the women's 64kg and 71kg weightlifting events at the GCB Hall, University of Ghana, starting at 10:00 am. The men's 89kg and 81kg weightlifting events will take place at 7:00 pm later in the day.