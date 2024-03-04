Previous article: OmniBSIC Bank makes bigger stride at 4th Quarterly Health Walk, committing to health, fitness and well-being

Alhassan wins first Ghana’s Fitness Challenge competition

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 18:31

Muhammad Awinuduaffau T. Alhassan is the winner of the first edition of Ghana’s Fitness Challenge competition organised by the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) at the D.G. Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Alhassan earned 220 points for the first position, followed by Ephram Dzamposu with 213 points, while the third position went to Asare Eric with 208 points, with Jeremiah Edem Mawusi winning the fourth position with 204 points in the male category.

In the female silver category Portia Tekpor won first with 295 points followed by Doris Nartey with 245 points, whereas Ramatu Mbame got 199 points for the third position, with Rashida Abubakar earning 188 points for the fourth place.

In an interview with the media, Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey, President GBFA said being in physical activities improves health.

He said, “Ghanaians need to know that their health is very important, and they must engage in more activities to prevent unexpected deaths”.

Alhassan thanked the organisers for organising the competition for the first time.

He said, “I’m very happy because most of us have been training, but there is no competition for us, so this comes as a perfect opportunity for us.

He said as a winner he had a lot of task ahead of him adding that he had to train hard to maintain his title.

Madam Tekpor said she was surprised by the victory.

“I didn’t expect it, but I first of all I want to thank God for giving me the strength to go through it.”