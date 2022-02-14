What ICAO said about Ghana Card being an E-Passport (VIDEO)

Ghana’s national identity card, the Ghana Card, has received an international endorsement to be recognised globally as a valid electronic passport (E-Passport).
On Wednesday, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) gave its seal of approval for the Ghana Card, as well as its future biometric equivalents, to be used as official documentation at all 197 ICAO compliant countries and 44,000 airports worldwide.Follow @Graphicgh
Below is a video of some the things said at the handing over ceremony of the certificate at ICAO's headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
