What ICAO said about Ghana Card being an E-Passport (VIDEO)

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
Mr Ransford Sowah (2nd from left), Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, receiving the certificate from Mr Sylvain Lefoyer, Deputy Director of Aviation Security and Facilitation, Air Transport Bureau at the International Civil Aviation Organisation, in Canada. Those with them include Prof. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah (left), Executive Secretary, National Identification Authority, and Richard Okyere-Fosu, Director-General of NITA.

Ghana’s national identity card, the Ghana Card, has received an international endorsement to be recognised globally as a valid electronic passport (E-Passport).

On Wednesday, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) gave its seal of approval for the Ghana Card, as well as its future biometric equivalents, to be used as official documentation at all 197 ICAO compliant countries and 44,000 airports worldwide.

Below is a video of some the things said at the handing over ceremony of the certificate at ICAO's headquarters in Montreal, Canada.