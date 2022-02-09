You can now use Ghanacard as e-passport in 44,000 airports globally

The Ghanacard can now be used as an e-passport in 44,000 airports globally.
It follows the recognition of the Ghanacard globally as an electronic passport that can be read and verified in all International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) compliant borders.Follow @Graphicgh
Today in Montreal, Canada, a ceremony was held at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization to officially hand over the certificate to make the Ghana Card an e-passport to be accepted at 44,000 airports across the globe.
This means the Ghanacard, which is a unique biometric identification card, will be accepted as an e-passport in 197 borders globally and 44,000 airports in the world.
Holders of the Ghanacard will be allowed to board any flight to Ghana by just showing the card.
Ghana was officially accepted on October 13, 2021, as the 79th member of the ICAO’s Public Key Directory (PKD) community.
The ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) is a central repository for exchanging the information required to authenticate e-passports.
Read also: Ghanacard to serve as e-passport in 44,000 airports globally
more to follow…
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.