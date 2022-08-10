Stephen Ntim fetes vulnerable, destitutes

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has feted over 1000 people as part of activities to celebrate his 64th birthday and for winning the National Chairmanship.
A team wearing Mr Ntim branded T-shirts distributed packed food to people at the Achimota Old Station, Madina, Circle and the Achimota New Station.
The beneficiaries included people living on the street, children and hawkers within the areas mentioned.
Appreciation
Mr Ntim indicated that the distribution of the packed foods was his way of showing appreciation to God for his love, mercy and boundless blessings upon his life.
He said it was also to thank God for a successful campaign journey and the period leading to his election as National Chairman of the ruling NPP.
“I made a donation of rice, chicken and water to the needy and vulnerable in Madina, Circle, Achimota Old Station and New Station. It is my appreciation for all that God has done for me throughout all these years,” he said.
Thanksgiving
Mr Ntim, who won the chairmanship after five consecutive attempts over a 20-year period, together with his family began his thanksgiving at a church service held at the St Peter’s Methodist Church at Achimota Mile 7, on Sunday August, 7.
The Service was attended by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife Samira Bawumia; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh among other NPP bigwigs.
At the service, Mr Ntim delivered an emotional speech in which he thanked God and the church for its prayers and support.
It was characterised by an emotional spectacle when he lay prostrate in front of the church to thank the Lord.
He was then joined by the family, with one of them rolling on the floor, an act that brought tears to some eyes in the auditorium.
Mr Ntim, who was in tears himself, lay on the floor for a while, giving thanks to God for His goodness upon his life.
After the service, a dinner was also organised at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, which equally attracted a large number of NPP members and government officials.
The guests wined and dined while the Gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and a Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, thrilled them with some of their popular tunes.
The beneficiaries thanked the team for the gesture and said the packed meals had come in handy.