Ningo-Prampram MP donates 1,000 streetlights to aid fight against crime

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has presented 1,000 streetlights to some institutions and communities to improve security in the area.The lights, estimated at GH¢700,000.00, is to illuminate the streets and communities to reduce the crime rate in the district.
Beneficiaries
The beneficiary institutions are the Ningo-Prampram office of the Electoral Commission, the 22 electoral areas, 54 public schools, 14 health institutions, the Afienya Police Station and the Prampram Police Divisional Command, the Ningo as well as the Prampram Traditional Councils.
The project
Mr George who handed over the items last Friday at Ningo, said the donation was part of a GH¢1.5 million project to illuminate all the 22 electoral areas and the surroundings of the beneficiary institutions in the district.
Mr George indicated that over the past five years, he had provided streetlights in each year.
He said the next phase of the project would focus on residential associations to augment what has already been done.
Aside from the streetlights, he said he has also presented a number of motorcycles and two pickups to the Ningo-Prampram Divisional Police Command to increase police patrols in the area.
Mr George also announced his intention to set up a foundation to offer apprenticeship to the youth in the area to acquire knowledge and skills to create opportunities for themselves and others.
The acting President of the Ningo Traditional Area, Nene Banahene Asimeh Tetteh, thanked the MP for the gesture and said the lights would help keep the communities safe and allow the people to go about their business without any fear.
The chief linguist, Nene Amlerh, on behalf of the Prampram Traditional Council, also expressed gratitude to the MP.