Stay focused to win 2024 election - Bawumia urges NPP faithful

Daily Graphic Politics Sep - 29 - 2023 , 08:28

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party not to be distracted by any events but remain focused on the objective of winning next year's election.

"Let nobody distract us.

We are going to win, so let nobody distract you.

Focus, focus, focus on breaking the 8 in 2024.

It is possible!," he declared.

He was speaking last Wednesday during a visit to some centres of the limited voter registration exercise in the Eastern Region.

Signs

He said the signs were clear that the party would record a remarkable victory in the December 2024 poll, hence the need to work hard and stay focused.

"We are going to break the 8 and we will need all of your efforts for us to break the 8. Let us keep focus as a party.

Don't be distracted by events.

Stay focused on the main task, which is to break the 8,” he said.

"I am happy that you have come out to meet me today for this important national exercise.

It tells me that the party is very alive and very strong," he stated.

Dr Bawumia urged members of the NPP not to have any doubt about the party winning the 2024 elections, stressing that “we will have to work hard, no doubt we will have to work hard but it is possible to break the 8.”

He stressed the importance of the limited registration exercise to Ghana's democratic growth and commended the Electoral Commission for satisfactorily discharging its duties so far.

"It is very important that we get everyone who is eligible to vote, to come and register to vote in the upcoming district assembly elections and the general election in 2024.

We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to register," he emphasized.

As part of the limited voter registration exercise, Dr Bawumia suspended his nationwide engagement with NPP delegates ahead of the party's upcoming presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

He had already visited some centres in the Greater Accra and Central regions.